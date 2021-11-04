Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 666,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 389,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,462.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 4,902 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,628 shares of company stock valued at $231,602 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.86 million, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.34. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

