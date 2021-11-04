Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Increases Holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.20% of GP Strategies worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPX shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $365.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

