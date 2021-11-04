Man Group plc Takes $48.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,187,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,144,000. Man Group plc owned 0.80% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,983,000 after buying an additional 1,306,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,281,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,986,000 after buying an additional 2,326,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

