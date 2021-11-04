Man Group plc Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 653,240 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $43,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $56.28 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

