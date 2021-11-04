Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Man Group plc increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 502.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,460 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $39,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR opened at $199.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $203.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

