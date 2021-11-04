Man Group plc Purchases 24,333 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 180.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $52,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,471.25 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,484.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,417.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $30,291,532. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

