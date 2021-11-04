Man Group plc Has $55.04 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,160 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.37% of Liberty Global worth $55,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,062,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

