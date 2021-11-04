Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 50,736 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,736 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $470,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 235,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 24,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pfizer by 118,377.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 682,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 681,853 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $43.96. 347,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,020,572. The company has a market capitalization of $246.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

