Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,840 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CFR traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $137.16. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

