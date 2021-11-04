Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.11% of Target worth $134,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,748. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,782 shares of company stock valued at $26,904,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.