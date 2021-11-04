Mairs & Power Inc. Cuts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.26% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 103,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 570.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $235,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 674.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,110. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

