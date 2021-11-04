Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $24.44. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Magnite shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 108,028 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 264.8% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 347,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 723,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 779.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Magnite by 193.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 212,505 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 230.72 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

