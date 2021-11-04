Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MMP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

