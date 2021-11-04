MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at JMP Securities

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

