Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 995 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 40.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in CarMax by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

KMX stock opened at $147.51 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

