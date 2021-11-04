Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Trinseo worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSE stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

