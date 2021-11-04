Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,216 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

