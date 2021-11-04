Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 148,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,502,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $330.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.94. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

