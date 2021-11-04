Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 162.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,777,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,045 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 82.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $8,097,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEV opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

