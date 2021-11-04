Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

