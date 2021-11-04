MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $3,542,174.84 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
