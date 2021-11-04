MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $3,542,174.84 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

