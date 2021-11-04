Lynrock Lake LP Sells 3,166,765 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Lynrock Lake LP cut its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 55.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166,765 shares during the period. Absolute Software accounts for about 2.5% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned 0.05% of Absolute Software worth $36,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

ABST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,068. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $555.65 million, a P/E ratio of 140.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

