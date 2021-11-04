Lynrock Lake LP Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 2,538.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707,790 shares during the period. ServiceSource International comprises 0.3% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned 2.88% of ServiceSource International worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 144.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 58,674 shares of company stock worth $84,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SREV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 1,414,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,414. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

