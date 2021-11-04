Lympo Market Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $1.47 million worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo Market Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00087424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,195.02 or 0.99805936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.08 or 0.07259481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022384 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo Market Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo Market Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Market Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo Market Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.