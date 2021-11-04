Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.73

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.73 and traded as high as C$11.32. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$11.04, with a volume of 131,518 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

