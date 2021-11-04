Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 178.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of LUMO opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $234,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 35,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $311,477.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

