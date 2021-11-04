Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stake Trimmed by LH Capital Markets LLC

LH Capital Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,740 shares during the quarter. Lufax comprises approximately 2.3% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LH Capital Markets LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 191.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $95,355,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,015,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lufax by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,825,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after buying an additional 1,825,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lufax by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Shares of LU stock remained flat at $$6.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,300. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

