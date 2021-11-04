Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93,839.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.49. 31,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,144. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $235.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.