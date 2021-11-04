Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

LPX opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

