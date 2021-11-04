Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Shares Down 6.1%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99.

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.