Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $1.42 Billion Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,416,952 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 205,454 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 4.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,415,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $18.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $673.80. 30,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $628.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $321.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

