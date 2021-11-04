Lone Pine Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 2.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Workday worth $818,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.51. 8,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,403. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,605.24, a PEG ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $292.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.96.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.