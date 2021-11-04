London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LNSTY stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 326,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.