London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 335,455 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,455 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of VNM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,481. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.