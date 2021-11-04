London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.66 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.89.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,505,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

