London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $33 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.7% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.04. 37,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.49. The company has a market cap of $332.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $302.24 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

