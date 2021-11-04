London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $14.27 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,094,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

