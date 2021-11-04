Logos Global Management LP Sells 120,000 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Logos Global Management LP lessened its stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP owned about 0.84% of Ikena Oncology worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IKNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:IKNA traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ikena Oncology Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

