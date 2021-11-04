Logos Global Management LP Purchases 400,000 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 4,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,487. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

