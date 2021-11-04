LNZ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,000. Evergy makes up about 13.1% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned about 0.13% of Evergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

