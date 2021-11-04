LNZ Capital LP Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LNZ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 4.8% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 2,039,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,146,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

