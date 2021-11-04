Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Boosted by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises about 1.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $192,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Littelfuse by 858.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 29.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $314.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.36 and a 52 week high of $317.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

