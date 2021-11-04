Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $31.85. 317,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,646,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

