Litecoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $117,941.53 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $117,941.53 and approximately $29.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.65 or 0.99933207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.32 or 0.00767960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

