Lisk Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. Lisk has a total market cap of $456.31 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00005802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

