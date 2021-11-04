Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,769. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

