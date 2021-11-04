Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 7,270 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.57% of Extreme Networks worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

