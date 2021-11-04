Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1,864.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,590,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 106,807.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 350,597 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

TXRH stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.21. 1,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

