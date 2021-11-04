Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the quarter. ShockWave Medical comprises about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.21% of ShockWave Medical worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after buying an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.51 and its 200 day moving average is $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -157.61 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $241.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

