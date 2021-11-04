Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical accounts for 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.27. 7,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,786. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.48 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.